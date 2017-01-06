BREAKING: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport; At Least 5 Dead, Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami | CBS News Live | 'A Whole New Twist' To Security Breaches

Darling Leads Blackhawks To 2-1 Win Against Hurricanes

January 6, 2017 10:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Scott Darling made a season-high 39 saves, Jonathan Toews and Artemi Panarin scored and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday for their second straight win.

Darling, who backs up Corey Crawford, faced Carolina for the second time in a week in the Blackhawks’ second home game in two nights after beating Buffalo 4-3 in overtime on Thursday. The consecutive wins against the Sabres and Hurricanes come in the aftermath of a 1-4-1 slump.

Cam Ward made 22 saves in his 15th straight start for Carolina, which won 4-2 at St. Louis on Thursday. Victor Rask had Carolina’s goal, connecting against Darling on the Hurricanes’ 31st shot with 4.2 seconds left in the second.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)

 

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia