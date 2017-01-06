Five Inmates Hurt During Fight At Cook County Jail

BREAKING: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport; At Least 5 Dead, Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami | CBS News Live

January 6, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Cook County Inmates, Fight

(STMW) — Five Cook County Jail inmates suffered injuries – including multiple stab wounds – in a fight Friday afternoon in the jail’s maximum-security division.

The fight broke out about 1:30 p.m. among detainees in Division 9, Cook County sheriff’s department spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said. Jail staff brought the fight under control and recovered several weapons.

Five detainees were taken to hospitals to be treated for their injuries, which included multiple “puncture wounds,” Ansari said. Four of those hurt were in custody for murder charges while the fifth was charged with armed robbery.

No staff members were hurt in the fight, Ansari said. The source of the weapons and the cause of the fight remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017.

 

