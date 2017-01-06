Florida Shooting ‘A Whole New Twist’ In Airport Security Breaches: Expert

(CBS) — A transportation expert says the Fort Lauderdale airport shootings Friday present a whole new set of dilemmas for law enforcement and the aviation industry.
Last year’s Brussels Airport attack made headlines worldwide, but Joe Schwieterman of DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute says not in this manner — not with a gun that was legally checked and declared, only to be assembled and used upon arrival and retrieval.
“That’s a whole new twist,” he tells CBS 2.
Schwieterman expects extended debate to determine what should be done — and in the meantime, he says you can expect to see more police officers, more trained dogs and more security cameras at airports.
CBS 2 Security Consultant Ross Rice, formerly with the FBI, agrees law enforcement and the FAA will re-examine the way weapons are transported in checked luggage. He says the Fort Lauderdale scenario is a change-up from previous attacks on the front-end of airports.
“It’s kind of a reverse scenario of what we’ve seen recently around the world where we’ve seen armed attacks at airports. Those attacks have always come from the outside, not from within,” Ross says.