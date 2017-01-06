Geovany Soto To Return To White Sox On Minor League Deal

(CBS) The White Sox will sign catcher Geovany Soto to a minor league deal, a source told 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine.
Chicago’s catching situation is unstable at the big league level, so the 33-year-old Soto will have a fair chance to make the Opening Day roster. He hit .269 with four homers, nine RBIs and an .809 OPS in 26 games with the Angels last season. Soto spent the 2015 season with the White Sox, playing 78 games. He has a career .246 batting average and .767 OPS.
Both of the White Sox’s main catchers in 2016 are no longer with the team. They traded Dioner Navarro to the Blue Jays late last August, and Alex Avila signed a one-year deal with the Tigers this offseason.
Omar Narvaez and Kevan Smith are the two catchers on Chicago’s roster expected to compete for the starting job as well. Zack Collins, a first-round pick in 2016, is expected to spend most, if not all, of 2017 in the minor leagues.