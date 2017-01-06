Girl, 17, Killed In Crash During High-Speed Chase In Yorkville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A south suburban teenager was killed after crashing a stolen vehicle during a high-speed police chase in Yorkville on Thursday.
Yorkville police said someone reported seeing a package being stolen from a porch on the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive around 9 a.m.
Officers spotted the car reported to be involved, and pulled over the 17-year-old girl who was driving. However, she then hit the gas and sped away, and police started chasing her through the Heartland subdivision.
Police said the girl eventually lost control of the 2003 Toyota Avalon – which had been reported stolen on Monday – and crashed into a tree on the 600 block of Heartland Drive.
The girl was ejected from the car, and died at the scene. Police said she lived in Dolton.