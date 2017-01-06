Gunmen Rob Barbershop Customers In Oak Lawn

(STMW) — Three men robbed customers of a barber shop on Thursday night in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.
At 7:38 p.m., three men walked into Sports Cutz at 8834 S. Cicero Ave. and showed handguns, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police. The men demanded cash and cellphones from the customers inside. No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery should call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.
