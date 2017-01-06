Man Killed In Bronzeville Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death late Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
Someone walked up to the 28-year-old about 11:15 p.m. as he sat in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the 800 block of East 46th Street and shot him repeatedly across the body, police said.
He was dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately be reached for more information.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)