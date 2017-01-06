HATE CRIME: 4 Charged In Live-Streamed Torture Case | Victim Forced To Drink From Toilet | Obama Calls Attack On Special Needs Teen 'Despicable' | Attack Streamed Live On Facebook | Family Grateful Teen Is Back Home

Man Killed In Bronzeville Shooting

January 6, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: Bronzeville, Crime, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot to death late Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Someone walked up to the 28-year-old about 11:15 p.m. as he sat in the driver’s seat of a car parked in the 800 block of East 46th Street and shot him repeatedly across the body, police said.

He was dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately be reached for more information.

