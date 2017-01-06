Police Increase Security O’Hare, Midway After Florida Airport Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have increased security at O’Hare and Midway airports, after a gunman opened fire at an airport in Florida, killing at least five people and wounding eight others.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was shut down after the shooting, which happened around 1 p.m. local time in the baggage area of Terminal 2.

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said a lone shooter was responsible for the attack and had been taken into custody.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the department was monitoring the situation in Fort Lauderdale in real time, and has increased security at O’Hare and Midway “to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

“Travelers can expect to see additional officers walking in airport terminal areas as well as vehicular patrols in the Arrival and Departure areas. Anyone who observes any suspicious activity should report it to airport personnel or police,” Guglielmi said in an email.

The gunman has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago-Ruiz. Authorities said he was carrying military identification, and was being questioned by the FBI. Police said he was not harmed, and law enforcement officers did not fire any shots.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known. Witnesses said the gunman appeared calm as he was shooting.

County officials said the shooter had arrived at the airport on a flight from Canada. He pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded it in an airport bathroom, and started shooting. At least five people were killed and eight others were wounded.

Nearly an hour after police said a suspect was in custody, people could be seen running across the tarmac and ducking behind cars outside a parking garage, amid unconfirmed reports of more shots fired. Police later said reports of a second shooting were unsubstantiated.