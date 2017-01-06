Report: OLBs Coach Clint Hurtt Is Leaving Bears Staff

(CBS) Outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt is leaving the Bears’ staff, the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported Friday.
Hurtt left on his own accord, as he declined a contract extension to take a job with another team, the Tribune reported. Hurtt had spent the previous three years in Chicago, the first as a defensive line coach before shifting to overseeing the outside linebackers.
Since the Bears finished off a 3-13 season Sunday, three positions coaches and an assistant position coach have left. Running backs coach Stan Drayton left to take a job with the Texas Longhorns, while offensive line coach Dave Magazu and assistant secondary coach Sam Garnes were fired, the Tribune reported.