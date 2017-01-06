Tickets For Obama’s Farewell Speech To Be Distributed Saturday

(CBS) – As anticipation builds toward President Obama’s Jan. 10 farewell speech, his South Side neighbors are breathing something of a sigh relief.
At McCormick Place, preparations well underway for the president’s goodbye address to the nation, starting with distribution of free tickets Saturday morning.
The ticket distribution begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at an office next to the McCormick Hyatt Hotel lobby. The free single tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, the White House says.
No one may line up prior to 6 a.m.
Motorists can enter Parking Lot A starting at 6 a.m. and wait in their vehicles until the ticket handout begins.
Meantime, the presidents Kenwood neighbors are taking heart at what Obama told CBS 2’s Jay Levine this week, that he’ll “always be a citizen of Chicago.”
“I think maintaining residence here and having his (presidential) library here means he will have a presence, and I think that’s a great thing,” Ald. Sophia King, 4th Ward, says.