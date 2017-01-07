Batavia Man Wanted For Questioning In Wife’s ‘Suspicious’ Death

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man wanted for questioning in the “suspicious” death of his wife Friday morning in their west suburban home.

Authorities were called at 7:52 a.m. for reports of a person not breathing at a home in the 1100 block of Rye Court in Batavia, according to Batavia police.

Investigators learned that a dispute might have taken place between the 21-year-old woman and her 23-year-old husband, police said.

The woman, Caitlyn P. Neiswanger, was described as the “victim in a suspicious death investigation,” but police have not said how she died.

Her husband took her vehicle and left the home with several other items, according to police, who called him a “person of interest” whom they wanted to question. His whereabouts were unknown Friday night.

He is described as a 6-foot-1, 195-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. Authorities think he is driving his wife’s white 2006 Honda Pilot with Illinois license plate Q388986.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or the man is urged to call Batavia police at (630) 454-2500.

