Burglars Hit Loop Businesses 12 Times Since September

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning downtown residents after a dozen burglaries that have happened in the Loop since since September.

The most recent break-in happened about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the 200 block of West Van Buren, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

In each burglary, one or more people forcibly broke into taverns, restaurants and retail stores through the rear doors or front glass door to steal property, police said.

The suspects were described as 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, 120- to 210-pound black men with dark complexion between the ages of 20-52, police said.

The other burglaries happened about:

• 1:50 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 200 block of West Van Buren

• 12:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 100 block of North Wells

• 10:30 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 400 block of South Financial Plaza

• 3:05 a.m. Nov. 14 in the first block of East Washington

• 3:22 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of West Polk

• 5 p.m. Sept. 28 to 7 a.m. Sept. 29 in the 200 block of West Randolph

• 8:40 to 11:20 p.m. Sept. 25 in the first block of North LaSalle

• 3 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 100 block of West Van Buren

• 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 100 block of West Van Buren

• 7 p.m. Sept. 12 to 4:30 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 100 block of West Van Buren

• 3:10 a.m. Sept. 9 in the 100 block of West Van Buren

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.

