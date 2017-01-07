Chase Bank Branch Robbed In Darien

BREAKING: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport; At Least 5 Dead, Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami | CBS News Live | 'A Whole New Twist' To Security Breaches

January 7, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: bank robbery, Crime, Darien

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery Friday morning in west suburban Darien.

A non-takeover robbery was reported at 11:11 a.m. at the Chase Bank branch at 7501 Cass Ave. in Darien, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 black man in his 20s, with medium to heavy build, Croon said. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweat pants and a dark colored bandana with white stars covering his mouth.

