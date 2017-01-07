Chase Bank Branch Robbed In Lakeview

BREAKING: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport; At Least 5 Dead, Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami | CBS News Live | 'A Whole New Twist' To Security Breaches

January 7, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: bank robbery, Crime, Lakeview

Authorities were investigating after a bank robbery was reported Friday afternoon in the Lakeview neighborhood on the North Side.

Chase Bank security officers contacted the FBI about 2:20 p.m. to report a non-takeover robbery at the branch at 3956 N. Sheridan Rd., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall white male of thin to medium build, according to the FBI. He wore an orange jumpsuit, black sunglasses and a red knit hat.

