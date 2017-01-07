Gubernatorial Hopeful Ameya Pawar Wants Tax Revamp

(CBS) — After launching his campaign for Illinois governor this week, North Side Alderman Ameya Pawar is outlining his ideas for resolving the state’s ongoing budget stalemate.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

The Illinois Republican Party quickly labeled Democrat Pawar a “tax-hiking politician like House Speaker Michael Madigan.”

But Pawar says he doesn’t want regressive taxes that hurt workers. He says the working poor and the middle class pay more than their share of taxes. And he says the rich, like Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, should pay more.

Pawar says Democrats should be willing to compromise on parts of the governor’s turnaround agenda that don’t hurt everyday workers. He says consolidating units of government is a great idea, and so are term limits for the “executive” — in other words, the governor. He says there could be compromises on workers comp as well.

But Pawar says holding up the entire budget process and endangering funding to social programs because of anti-union measures is “immoral.”

