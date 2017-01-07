Obama Farewell Speech Tickets Gobbled Up By 10:45 A.M.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of people lined up outside McCormick Place in the bitter cold Saturday morning to get free tickets to President Barack Obama’s farewell speech next week.

The Obama administration finished distributing the tickets in less than three hours after the first ones were given out.

Lines snaked through two buildings, and outside onto the plaza, with many people arriving before dawn. Some huddled under blankets over their heavy winter clothing, to keep warm amid single-digit temperatures.

People waiting for tickets said they wanted to be part of history.

“It’s historic. It’s his last speech; kind of gives people hope before a new president comes in. I know people are feeling very down on themselves, very upset, so they kind of need these last few words,” one woman said.

While tickets were not given out until 8 a.m., shortly before 7 a.m. police announced anyone who wasn’t already in line should not bother coming to McCormick Place, because the line for tickets had already reached capacity for the speech.

Reaching capacity for the public tickets to President Obama's farewell address @McCormick_Place pic.twitter.com/4z50KdpPGA — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 7, 2017

By 10:45 a.m., McCormick Place announced the White House had finished distributing all of the tickets. The Obama administration has not said how many tickets were being given out for the speech.

The president will give his farewell address on Tuesday evening at McCormick Place. Doors will open at 5 p.m., but those with tickets have been asked to arrive early. The White House has said the speech will begin at 8 p.m.