Suspected Robber Shot In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while robbing someone Friday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.
The 23-year-old showed up at Mercy Hospital about 5:45 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Investigators think he was wounded when carrying out a robbery about 15 minutes earlier in the 4800 block of South Wolcott, police said.
He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
