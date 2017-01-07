BREAKING: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport; At Least 5 Dead, Suspect In Custody | CBS Miami | CBS News Live | 'A Whole New Twist' To Security Breaches

Suspected Robber Shot In Back Of The Yards

January 7, 2017 10:29 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while robbing someone Friday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 23-year-old showed up at Mercy Hospital about 5:45 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators think he was wounded when carrying out a robbery about 15 minutes earlier in the 4800 block of South Wolcott, police said.

He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

