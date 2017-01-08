American Red Cross Calls For Blood Donors

CHICAGO (CBS) — The American Red Cross is hoping to boost inventory, in what is a typically slow period.
The cold, winter months and flu season can make it more challenging for people to come out and donate blood.
According to the American Red Cross, blood donations tend to decline at this time of year.
So, they’re holding something special in an attempt to encourage donations.
It’s the Great Chicago Blood Drive and it takes place Monday at two locations. Downtown at the Hyatt Regency Hotel (7 a.m.-6 p.m.) and in Oak Brook at the Drake Hotel (8 a.m.- 6 p.m.).
Anyone age 17 and older, weighing at least 110 pounds can be a donor.
Walk-ins are welcome, but the Red Cross encourages donors to schedule a donation time. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Hyatt Regency or Drake Oak Brook depending on your preferred location.