Charles Tillman, In Open Letter To Chicago, ‘Saddened, Hurt’ By Chicago Violence

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Bear Charles Tillman is taking a stand against violence in Chicago.
It all started with an open letter posted on Twitter.
“Dear Chicago,
Our city is great, and I am proud to call it home, but I’m saddened and hurt that we are only nine days into the new year and we already have well over 50 shootings.
People are always watching, especially our youth.”
In an interview with CBS 2, Tillman said: “I just want to challenge us Chicagoans to just start loving each other at home and treat each other with respect, despite our differences.
“It starts at home. We got to value life and we need to get back to that.”
Tillman said the idea for the open letter came to him yesterday.
He said he is working on a few projects and even parterning with companies to help Chicago kids stay safe.