Major Rehab For Garfield Green Line Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — The second busiest stop on the CTA Green Line is getting a $50 million facelift.
The Garfield Station in Washington Park will be expanded to provide more shelter, and accessibility will be improved.
It was first announced in July, but on Sunday Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other politicians provided additional details.
Parts of the station house, built back in 1892 during the World’s Columbian Exposition, will be restored.
Also, commuters can expect more public art and bike lanes near the station.