Man Subdued After Breaching Security At O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) — Just two days after the shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale airport, a scare Sunday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Police say a man breached a security checkpoint in Terminal 3 and tried to board a Spirit Airlines flight.
It happened around 5 a.m.
Passenger Jamie Rachie, a DePaul student, says officers acted immediately.
“They called security right away, and they were able to apprehend him,” she said.
Police say the man fought with officers before he was subdued.
He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental evaluation.
A Chicago police officer was also taken to Resurrection for minor facial injuries.