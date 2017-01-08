Video Shows Moments Fort Lauderdale Gunman Started Shooting

(CBS) — Chilling security video, released on Sunday by TMZ, shows the gunman opening fire inside Fort Lauderdale’s airport.
The accused gunman Esteban Santiago, in the blue sweater gun in hand, pulls a gun from his waist and starts shooting.
People scramble for cover after hearing the shots, as a routine scene last Friday at baggage claim turns to terror in seconds.
Meanwhile things are beginning to return to normal at the airport, where bags are once again on the turnstile-and flights are taking off and landing.