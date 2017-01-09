Bulls Plan To Rest Dwyane Wade On Tuesday

(CBS) With five games in the next seven nights, the Bulls will utilize a cautious approach with veteran guard Dwyane Wade’s workload.

Wade will sit out Tuesday’s game at Washington, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday morning. That will be the second of a back-to-back, as the Bulls host the Thunder on Monday night in a game Wade will play in.

Tuesday will mark the fourth game of the season that Wade misses. He’s had knee soreness once and on two other occasions has rested on the second of back-to-backs.

Wade has performed poorly this season on the second night of back-to-backs that he has played on, as he’s averaging 12.8 points on 31.8 percent shooting with zero days of rest. For the season, Wade is averaging 18.6 points on 42.9 percent shooting. The Bulls have indicated they’ll continue to use a cautious approach with Wade as the season moves on, so as to keep him healthy and performing at better levels.

In other news Monday, Bulls star wing Jimmy Butler missed shootaround with an illness and is a game-time decision for Monday night’s game against the Thunder. Butler is coming off a 42-point game in which he led the Bulls on a rally to beat the Raptors in overtime.