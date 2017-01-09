Chicagoans Say Goodbye To Obama In Farewell Documentary

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago filmmaker marks the end of President Obama’s presidency with a documentary that highlights those she refers to as “everyday Chicagoans.”
Many local individuals have crossed paths with the president throughout his eight-years in office. The director of the film, Tanikia Carpenter, says she wanted to feature “everyday people who have amazing stories.”
Katy Murphy, for example, appears in the documentary. She joined Obama’s campaign after her two-year-old son died of congestive heart failure. It was the president’s plans in health care that made her want to support him.
While the documentary features those like Murphy who worked on the campaign, it also shines a light on those who served him pancakes, cut his hair and attended a book signing.
All of whom got the opportunity to say goodbye due to Carpenter’s documentary.
President Obama will deliver his farewell address to the nation from his home city of Chicago Wednesday evening.