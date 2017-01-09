Cubs Convention Attendees Announced

(CBS) More than 25 players and 25 alumni headline the list of attendees for this weekend’s Cubs Convention.
The fan convention will take place Friday through Sunday at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. The event will feature autograph opportunities, new panel discussions, enhanced activities, photos with the World Series Trophy and traditional fan favorites across three days. It begins Friday at 6 p.m.
Here’s a look at the scheduled attendees.
Players
Albert Almora Jr., OF
Jake Arrieta, RHP
Javier Baez, INF
Kris Bryant, INF
Jeimer Candelario, INF
Willson Contreras, C
Wade Davis, RHP
Brian Duensing, LHP
Carl Edwards Jr., RHP
Justin Grimm, RHP
Kyle Hendricks, RHP
Jason Heyward, OF
Jon Jay, OF
John Lackey, RHP
Jon Lester, LHP
Miguel Montero, C
Mike Montgomery, LHP
Felix Pena, RHP
Anthony Rizzo, INF
Hector Rondon, RHP
Jose Rosario, RHP
Addison Russell, INF
Kyle Schwarber, C/OF
Pedro Strop, RHP
Matt Szczur, OF
Rob Zastryzny, LHP
Ben Zobrist, INF/OF
Alumni
John Baker, C
Jim Bullinger, RHP
Jose Cardenal, OF
Jody Davis, C
Ryan Dempster, RHP
Bobby Dernier, OF
Bob Howry, RHP
Randy Hundley, C
Fergie Jenkins, RHP
Jay Johnstone, OF
Pete LaCock, INF/OF
Ted Lilly, LHP
Bill Madlock, INF
Gary Matthews, OF
Sean Marshall, LHP
Brian McRae, OF
Dave Otto, LHP
Mike Remlinger, LHP
David Ross, C
Glendon Rusch, LHP
Ryne Sandberg, INF
Scott Sanderson, RHP
Dwight Smith, OF
Lee Smith, RHP
Tim Stoddard, RHP
Steve Trout, LHP
Todd Walker, INF
Billy Williams, OF
Kerry Wood, RHP
Coaches
Joe Maddon, manager
Mike Borzello, catching coach
Chris Bosio, pitching coach
Tim Buss, strength and conditioning coordinator
Franklin Font, staff assistant
Eric Hinske, assistant hitting coach
Brandon Hyde, first-base coach
Gary Jones, third-base coach
John Mallee, hitting coach
Dave Martinez, bench coach
Chad Noble, bullpen catcher
Lester Strode, bullpen coach
Front office
Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations
Jed Hoyer, general manager
Jason McLeod, senior vice president of scouting and player development
Shiraz Rehman, assistant general manager
Jardon Madison, director of player development
Matt Dorey, director of amateur scouting
Executives
Tom Ricketts, chairman
Laura Ricketts, board member
Todd Ricketts, board member
Crane Kenny, president of business operations
Broadcasters
Andrew Belleson, public address announcer
Ron Coomer, radio anaylst
Jim Deshaies, TV analyst
Pat Hughes, radio play-by-play man
Len Kasper, TV play-by-play man