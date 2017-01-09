Green Day Coming To Wrigley Field, U2 To Soldier Field This Summer

(CBS) A pair of big acts are coming to sports stadiums in Chicago this summer.
Green Day will play at Wrigley Field on its “Revolution Radio” tour. No date has been announced yet, though the band promised it will be revealed in the coming weeks. It will be Green Day’s first show at Wrigley Field, and its “Revolution Radio” tour is currently set for August and September.
U2 will perform at Soldier Field on June 3 as part of its “The Joshua Tree” tour. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17. The Irish rock group will be joined by The Lumineers and is scheduled to play the entire “The Joshua Tree” album at each show on its tour.
There are already several concerts lined up at Wrigley Field this summer. Tommy Petty and the Heartbreakers are set to perform June 29, while Dead & Company will take the stage the next two nights. James Taylor will perform on July 17, and Billy Joel will come to Wrigley Field on Aug. 11.
Joel, Phish, Pearl Jam, Taylor and Luke Bryan headlined acts at Wrigley Field in 2016.