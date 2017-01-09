Hundreds Call In Sick At St. Charles East High School

(CBS) – Hundreds of students at St. Charles East High School called in sick Monday, and local health officials say norovirus may be to blame.
There were 800 absences, out of 2,500 students, a spokesperson for St. Charles School District 303 said.
Custodial staff continue to clean all parts of the school.
“Please understand this virus is present in the entire community, it is not just affecting students in our schools,” the district said in a Facebook post over the weekend.
Kane County health officials say norovirus, which causes gastrointestinal problems, is common this type of year and can be spread easily in closed environments. They couldn’t say how many of the 800 sick calls may be traced to this virus.
It typically goes away within 24 to 48 hours; good hygiene is essential to keeping the virus at bay.