Joliet Man Charged With Breaching O’Hare Checkpoint, Trying To Board Plane

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet man was facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday and trying to board a Spirit Airlines flight.
Police said 21-year-old Malik Steffon Neal forced his way past Transportation Security Administration agents in Terminal 3, entered a secured area, and tried to board a plane. Neal did not have a valid ticket and ignored TSA agents and police officers who ordered him to stop, according to police.
Passenger Jamie Rachie, a DePaul University student, said officers acted immediately.
“They called security right away, and they were able to apprehend him,” she said.
Police said Neal fought with two TSA agents and two police officers before he was subdued. He was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental evaluation.
A Chicago police officer also was also taken to Resurrection for minor facial injuries.
Neal, who lives in the 200 block of South Raynor Avenue in Joliet, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of trespassing, and one misdemeanor count of battery. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Monday afternoon.