Joliet Man Charged With Breaching O'Hare Checkpoint, Trying To Board Plane A Joliet man was facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly breaching a security checkpoint at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday and trying to board a Spirit Airlines flight.

1 Fatally Shot, Injured In Harvey AttackAbout 7:15 p.m., a 21-year-old man and his brother left a home in the 2800 block of South Calumet Avenue to pick up food when they were confronted by two masked, armed males, Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard said. The offenders forced the brothers back inside, and ordered them and another male who was inside the home onto the floor.