Naperville Has No Plans To Annex Parts Of Neighboring Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayors of four West suburban municipalities are fighting mysterious petitions to consolidate the communities.

The petitions filed with the court call for the villages of Warrenville, Lisle and Woodridge to be annexed into Naperville.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico says he doesn’t know who’s behind the petitions but the city of Naperville is not.

“I stand very much behind in support of the other communities. We have no interest in in annexing any of the parts of the communities,” said Chirico.

Lisle Mayor Joseph Broda says all four municipalities have filed objections to keep the issue off the ballot. It’s like fighting a ghost he says.

“I think it’s politically motivated but bottom line there’s no common good in this whole thing,” Broda says.

Broda says the towns already worked together on many things like snow removal, policing and public works to save money but the petition suggests annexation would bring savings.