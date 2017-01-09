Remains Found In Wisconsin Probably Not Those Of Jesse Ross: Father

(CBS) — It was just over 10 years ago that 19-year-old Jesse Ross disappeared in Chicago. Despite a recent discovery in Wisconsin, Ross’s parents don’t think they’re any closer to finding out what happened.

Jesse Ross was attending in Chicago in November of 2006.

He vanished one morning. And his family near Kansas City has been looking for him and trying to find out what happened.

Right after Christmas, officials say, the remains of a male were found on the lakefront in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

And Jesse’s father, Donald Ross, says the family believed they might have been Jesse’s remains.

But now his says the clothing doesn’t match.

“It is leaning toward the possibility this is not Jesse,” he tells WBBM’s Steve Miller. “I told my wife if this is Jesse, we really need to know so we can deal with it. And if it’s not Jesse, then we’ve got hope for the future that maybe something better will come.”

