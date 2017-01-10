Bears Sign Veteran WR Rueben Randle

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) In need of depth at receiver, the Bears have signed veteran Rueben Randle to a reserve/futures contract.

The 25-year-old Randle is a four-year NFL veteran who has 20 career touchdowns. He last played in 2015, recording 57 catches for 797 yards and a career-best eight touchdowns.

Randle was a second-round selection out of LSU in 2012, playing those four seasons all with the Giants. He did not play in 2016.

The Bears are entering an offseason of uncertainty at receiver. Alshon Jeffery’s contract has expired and his future in Chicago is unknown. Kevin White, the 2015 first-round pick, has finished just three games in a Bears uniform and has underwent two surgeries on his left leg, this year to repair a torn fibula suffered in early October.

Veteran Eddie Royal is a candidate to be cut after two injury-riddled seasons, as is Marquess Wilson. Cameron Meredith, the undrafted rookie in 2015, emerged as the team’s most consistent receiver, and he wasn’t even made active the first two weeks of the season.

Randle will get an opportunity to find his old form with the Bears.

