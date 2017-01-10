Blackhawks’ Toews, Kane, Keith, Crawford Named All-Stars

(CBS) Four Blackhawks are headed to the All-Star Game.

Center Jonathan Toews, winger Patrick Kane, defenseman Duncan Keith and goalie Corey Crawford have been named All-Stars, it was announced Tuesday. The game will take place on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles. The format now splits the All-Stars into four teams, with the Blackhawks’ quartet representing the Central Division.

This marks the sixth time Toews and Kane have been All-Stars. Toews has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) on the season and ranks fourth in the league with a 58.3 faceoff win percentage. Toews admitted he didn’t expect to be selected after missing about three weeks earlier this season with an injury.

Kane is tied for second in the league with 44 points, with his 32 assists ranking second as well.

Keith has 27 assists this season, which ranks second among defenseman. This will be his fourth All-Star trip.

Crawford is 14-8-3 with a 2.34 goals against average and a .925 save percentage that’s sixth in the league. It’s his second All-Star appearance.

Left off the All-Star list were winger Artemi Panarin and winger Marian Hossa. Panarin’s tied for sixth in the NHL in points with 41, while Hossa’s 16 goals are tied for 15th.

At morning skate Tuesday, Toews stumped for Panarin, Hossa and Artem Anisimov, saying they were all more deserving than he was of an All-Star honor.