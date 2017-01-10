CPS Employee, 31, Found Fatally Shot Near School Where He Worked

(CBS) – Over the weekend just one person died from gun violence in Chicago.

That one person was Jason Goodfriend, a Chicago Public Schools employee.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar explains, friends describe the 31-year-old as a talented musician and an even better person.

“It’s terrible,” says Ryan Cassell, a friend and college bandmate.

He describes Goodfriend as “a talented musician, someone who would teach others.”

Goodfriend was fatally shot over the weekend in University Village.

Just before 10 a.m. last Saturday, police say Goodfriend was found slumped over in a car with a gunshot to the head on the 1300 block of West Hastings. His death was ruled a homicide.

“We don’t know much, and what we do know is that he lost his life to gun violence,” Cassell says.

The shooting happened just blocks from Chicago Tech Academy, where Goodfriend worked as the director of finance and operations.

“He wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble,” Cassell says.

No arrests have been reported.