Cubs TV Broadcasters Len Kasper, Jim Deshaies Sign 3-Year Extensions

(CBS) The familiar faces and voices of Cubs television broadcasts will remain in place through 2019.

TV play-by-play man Len Kasper and color analyst Jim Deshaies have signed three-year extensions, the team announced Tuesday. The two have worked the past four seasons together.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney called the duo the “best team in baseball.”

“Their chemistry as a team and their ability to weave baseball history, current events and the Wrigley experience into the game call speaks to their preparation and love of baseball,” Kenney said in a statement. “We are excited to know they will continue bringing Cub games to our fans, especially after such a thrilling and historic season.”

Kasper is entering his 13th season with the Cubs.

“I am thrilled to formalize an extension of what has been the greatest job in the world,” Kasper said. “Calling Cubs games with Jim Deshaies for the most passionate fans in baseball is something I cherish and hope to do for the rest of my career.”

Deshaies is entering his fifth season with the Cubs.

“I am excited to continue my relationship with the Cubs and the entire organization,” he said. “It has been a joy to share Cubs baseball with our great fans, and I hope to do so for a long time. It is a special privilege to call Wrigley Field your home office.”