Delivery Driver Robbed At Gunpoint In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, this one in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11 a.m., the driver was at the back of his unmarked truck in the 8400 block of South Hermitage when he was approached by two males, one of whom had a firearm, according to Chicago police.

They removed bags containing packages from the truck and got into a black minivan that was last seen heading east on 84th Street, police said.

One of the suspects was described as a black male about 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, police said. The second suspect was described as a black male about 5-foot-10 and 210-215 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The driver was not injured. Area South detectives are investigating.

On Monday, a U.S. Postal Service truck was burglarized while the driver was delivering mail.

About noon, the 36-year-old woman returned to her federal vehicle in the 7500 block of South Peoria and found packages missing, police said. The burglary happened sometime in the previous 15 minutes and one of the truck’s windows was damaged.

The robberies are the latest in a string of crimes involving package delivery trucks in Chicago. Last week, an Amazon delivery truck was stolen at gunpoint in the Bridgeport neighborhood. And in December, at least seven robberies were reported involving delivery trucks, all on the South Side.

