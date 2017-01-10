Delivery Driver Tells Armed Robbers: ‘Take What You Want, Just Let Me Go’

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amazon delivery driver was held up at gunpoint by two masked men at 84th and South Hermitage Tuesday morning, marking the 12th armed robbery of a delivery driver in Chicago since December.

“They walked up on me, they had ski masks and told me, ‘You know what it is.’ I put my hands up and told them take what they want, just let me go,” says the driver, who asked to remain anonymous.

The men took bags filled with packages, then drove eastbound on 84th in a black minivan.

“As long as I have my life, I don’t care too much about nothing else,” he says. “I pretty much have to go home to a wife and two kids.”

Community activist Andrew Holmes went door-to-door passing out flyers with the hopes of getting information that leads to an arrest. With the robberies continuing, Holmes said his message is aimed directly at the CEO’s and executives.

“If you’re going to enhance the quality of life of the individuals that are working for you, you need to invest in security,” he says.

UPS is also experiencing similar robberies. The delivery company said their drivers are trained to be aware of their circumstances and to contact police if they have concerns about their surroundings.