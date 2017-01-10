Derrick Rose’s 1-Game Absence Really Got The Twitter Machine Going

(CBS) Knicks point guard Derrick Rose missed Monday’s game to tend to a family issue, but not before before he sent the organization into a confused and embarrassing frenzy when he didn’t notify them that he wouldn’t be showing up at Madison Square Garden.
While the reason came out Tuesday that Rose returned to Chicago to see his mother amid a family matter, the Knicks were clueless for most of Monday night about his whereabouts. During and after the confusion, Twitter did what it does best, speculating on reasons for Rose’s absence, wondering where he could be and making memes.
Even the Knicks’ official Twitter account found itself amid the hoopla Tuesday before deleting a tweet that seemed poorly timed.