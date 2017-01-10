Hostess Recalls Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies Over Salmomella Fear

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hostess has voluntarily recalled its Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies, due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination in the candy coating.
The company announced the recall after Chicago-based Blommer Chocolate — which produces the candy coating on the snack cakes — revealed the coating contains milk powder ingredients that have been recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC, due to salmonella concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA said no illnesses have been reported, and none of the candy coating that has been checked has tested positive for salmonella.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people who contract salmonella most commonly suffer fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. In rare cases, more serious illnesses can result, including arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.
The recall affects only White Peppermint Twinkies sold in multipack boxes of nine (UPC 888109111571).
Anyone who has purchased the affected Twinkies should return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Anyone with questions should call Hostess at 1-800-483-7253 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Central Time.