Derrick Rose Fined After Missing Game For What He Cites As A Family Issue

(CBS) The Knicks announced they have fined but not suspended guard Derrick Rose a day after he mysteriously missed the team’s game Monday without giving executives, coaches or teammates prior notice. Back with the team Tuesday, Rose cited a family issue for missing the contest.

Rose also confirmed he was back in his hometown of Chicago on Monday, telling reporters he needed to be with his mother. He flew back to New York on Tuesday morning in time for the team’s practice.

Rose will be available to play in New York’s game at Philadelphia on Wednesday, and coach Jeff Hornacek confirmed he’ll start. Rose didn’t play in the fourth quarter last Friday at Milwaukee, and his relationship with Hornacek has deteriorated, according to reports.

Rose missed New York’s loss to New Orleans on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, no-showing to the surprise of everyone in the organization. He’d been with the team at Monday morning shootaround before going AWOL, and the team wasn’t able to reach him until after tip-off, according to reports. It raised concern, and the Knicks could give no explanation to his whereabouts.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, Rose spent his first eight years in the league with the Bulls before being traded to the Knicks in June. He’s averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 on 44.3 percent shooting this season.