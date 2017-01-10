Man Seriously Wounded In Chatham Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a Chatham neighborhood shooting early Tuesday on the South Side.
The 32-year-old was sitting in a car at 1:52 a.m. parked in the 7700 block of South Indiana when another male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
