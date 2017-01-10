Obama Takes The Stage For His Farewell Speech In Chicago

(CBS/AP) — President Barack Obama will mark the coming end of his two terms in office Tuesday with a farewell address given in Chicago, the city where he launched his political career.

Obama plans to reaffirm in his farewell address his belief that change only happens when “ordinary people get involved, get engaged and come together to demand it.”

Obama plans to say that after eight years in the White House he still believes in the power of change. The outgoing president plans to tell supporters in the city that launched his political career that change is the “beating heart of our American idea — our bold experiment in self-government.”

"Hello Chicago! It's good to be home," #POTUS says to a deafening cheer in Chicago pre-farewell speech. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/m0TJjWHItx — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) January 11, 2017

The president will note the founding fathers gave Americans the freedom to “chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil and imagination.”

Republican Donald Trump will succeed Obama in office after defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November presidential election.

President Obama’s speech at McCormick Place was preceded by a performance from rock musician Eddie Vedder. Attendees included a “who’s who” of Chicago and Illinois politics, including Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former Obama chief of staff.

People as far as the eye can see at McCormick Place East listening to President #obamafarewelladdress. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BPwIL5bGWH — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) January 11, 2017

