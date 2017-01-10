Police: Woman Found Dead In Englewood

January 10, 2017 11:04 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman who was found dead Tuesday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood may have been struck by a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The unidentified female victim was found outside in the 6900 block of South Wentworth at 8:02 a.m., police said.

It appears she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police initially said she appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.

