Teen Receives Scouting Honor After Saving His Mom From Drowning

(CBS) — A Lake Zurich High School senior has received a high honor after saving his mother from drowning.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
It’s the highest award for heroism given by the National Boy Scouts of America.
Nate Coirier’s actions while the family was on vacation in the Great Smoky Mountains are something his mother, Laura, will not soon forget.
The family was on a Class Four whitewater rapids adventure when she fell into the water in a hydraulic hole and couldn’t get out.
Without hesitation, Nate jumped in, grabbed his mom by the shoulder and saved her life.
Nate has cerebral palsy. His mom says he can’t run, can’t bike, but boy can he swim, and for that, she’s grateful and so very proud.