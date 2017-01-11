2 Girls Face Charges After Trespassing Joliet Prison, 1 Was Trapped Inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — The old Joliet Correctional Center has been closed for 15 years, but authorities said that did not stop two teenage girls from going inside Monday, resulting in one of them trapped.

Two girls made their way through or around a fence at the old Joliet prison; and then, inside the place, which dates back to 1858. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

One of the girls somehow got trapped and locked inside a prison cell, authorities say.

Lily Nunez of the Joliet Fire Department took the call, when one girl phoned for help.

“She was scared. And she said her name was Brittany, and she said her and her friend were messing around and her friend got locked (in). And I could hear her friend in the background. She was scared.”

The fire department arrived and reportedly used a sledgehammer to break through a wall.

The teenagers faced under an hour of jail time. Now authorities said they will both face trespassing charges.