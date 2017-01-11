2 Men Killed In Northwest Indiana Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed when a truck veered off a road Tuesday afternoon near Lowell, Indiana.
David Klahn, 44, and Christopher Pickett, 30, were inside the truck when it slammed into a tree, went into a ditch and then crashed into a utility pole, according to the Lake County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.
The Lowell residents were dead by the time authorities arrived. It was unclear who was at the wheel.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
