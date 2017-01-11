LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

6 Home Burglaries Reported On Northwest Side

January 11, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Burglaries, Dunning, Northwest Side, portage park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning Northwest Side residents after six homes were burglarized in the Dunning and Portage Park neighborhoods.

The burglaries happened in the last three weeks, according to the community alert from Area North detectives. At least one suspect broke into the homes through doors or windows and stole personal items.

The burglaries happened:

– between 9 p.m. Dec. 23 and 3 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 5500 block of West Dakin;
– about 1 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 5500 block of West Eddy;
– between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 5500 block of West Eddy;
– between 7:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 6300 block of West Grace;
– between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 6300 block of West Cornelia; and
– between 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 5500 block of West Cornelia.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia