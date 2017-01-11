Bears’ Jordan Howard Named To Pro Bowl

LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

January 11, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Jordan Howard

(CBS) Bears running back Jordan Howard has been named to the Pro Bowl, the league announced Wednesday.

Howard is a replacement for Cardinals running back David Johnson, who can’t play due to injury. Howard’s honor came after he set a Bears franchise rookie record with 1,313 rushing yards, a mark that was second in the NFL. Howard had six rushing touchdowns and added 29 catches for 298 receiving yards and a score.

Howard joins Gale Sayers as the only two Bears rookie running backs to be named to the Pro Bowl. He was selected in the fifth round of last spring’s draft.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Jan. 29 in Orlando.

