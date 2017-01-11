Bulls’ Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic To Miss Thursday’s Game With Illness

(CBS) The Bulls will again be short-handed for Thursday’s game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Star wing Jimmy Butler and forward Nikola Mirotic will both miss their second consecutive games with illness, the Tribune’s K.C. Johnson reported. Butler has remained in Chicago since exiting Monday’s loss early, while Mirotic initially made the road trip but has been sent home after not appearing in Tuesday’s loss at Washington.
Doug McDermott will likely start once again in Butler’s place. After sitting out Tuesday to rest, guard Dwyane Wade is set to be back in the lineup for the Bulls on Thursday.
After Thursday, the Bulls then host the Pelicans on Saturday.
Butler averages a team-high 25.0 points with 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Mirotic averages 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.