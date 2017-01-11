CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke Covers Chicago Cubs White House Visit

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Sports Reporter Megan Mawicke has your front row ticket for the Chicago Cubs White House visit.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke will be traveling to Washington to join the team as they meet with President Barack Obama before he leaves the White House.

Megan Mawicke’s reports begin Sunday. The Chicago Cubs will meet with President Obama on Monday.

After the Cubs won the title last year, the president, a long-time White Sox fan, tweeted an invitation.

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

President Obama leaves office on Jan. 20, when President Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.

Cubs owners and most players are expected to be in Washington for the meeting with Obama.