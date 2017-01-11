Chicago Museum Acquires Prints By ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ Author Kurt Vonnegut

CHICAGO (AP) — The National Veterans Art Museum in Chicago has acquired 31 screen prints by the American writer Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

The museum announced the acquisition Tuesday. An exhibit of Vonnegut artwork is on display at the museum through May 6.

"Life Is No Way To Treat An Animal," one of the surreal, abstract art prints by late author Kurt Vonnegut. (The National Veterans Art Museum)

The late Indianapolis-born author is best known for his 1969 novel “Slaughterhouse-Five,” which is drawn from his World War II experiences. He later created a series of fine art prints.

Another print by author Kurt Vonnegut featured in "Vonnegut's Vision." (National Veterans Art Museum)

Vonnegut enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and was deployed to fight overseas in Europe. He was captured at the Battle of the Bulge and served as a prisoner of war until 1945, when he returned to the United States and was awarded the Purple Heart.

The National Veterans Art Museum includes more than 2,500 works created by military veterans.

Vonnegut’s connection to Chicago also included a stint with the famed City News Bureau.

